Today in Korean history
June 16
1232 -- Korea's Goryeo Dynasty relocates its capital from the ancient city of Kaesong to Ganghwa Island off the west coast in the face of a Mongolian invasion.
1956 -- South Korea's first television network, HLKZ-TV, starts broadcasting.
1981 -- The government allows South Korean citizens to travel overseas freely.
1998 -- Hyundai Group honorary Chairman Chung Ju-yung visits North Korea, taking 500 head of cattle that he donated to the country. Chung became the first South Korean civilian to be allowed to visit the North through the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone. The founder of South Korea's leading conglomerate died at age 86 in March 2001.
2004 -- The two Koreas begin dismantling propaganda loudspeakers and signboards.
