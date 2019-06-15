Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Sweden #economy

S. Korea, Sweden sign MOUs on trade, economic cooperation

15:23 June 15, 2019

SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Sweden have signed six memorandums of understandings (MOUs) to expand trade and cooperation in emerging industries, the government said Saturday.

The MOUs were signed in line with President Moon Jae-in's visit to Sweden on the last leg of his eight-day Northern Europe trip that also took him to Finland and Norway.

The agreements include those signed by the Korea International Trade Association and the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency, as well as the signings between research labs to jointly develop new technologies in the fields of carbon convergence and internet-of-things (IoT), the industry ministry said.

"We will actively support the expansion of exchanges between the two countries' companies through the South Korea-Sweden industry cooperation committee, which will be established on the occasion of the president's trip," Industry Minister Sung Yun-mo said.

President Moon Jae-in (L) enters the venue for the South Korea-Sweden Business Summit at a downtown hotel in Stockholm on June 14, 2019, along with King Carl XVI Gustaf (R) and Prime Minister Stefan Lofven (C).


(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK