Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

S. Korea, Sweden to expand ties on startups, SMEs

17:30 June 15, 2019

By Lee Chi-dong

STOCKHOLM, June 15 (Yonhap) -- The leaders of South Korea and Sweden agreed Saturday to level up partnerships between the two sides, especially in response to the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

President Moon Jae-in and Prime Minister Stefan Lofven also exchanged views on how to promote inclusive growth, including welfare, gender equality and labor-management relations, according to Moon's office.

They chose Saltsjobaden, a suburb of Stockholm, as the summit venue on the last day of Moon's state visit to Sweden from Thursday.

In 1938, the Swedish Trade Union Confederation and the Swedish Employers Association signed a landmark treaty in the town. The Saltsjobaden Agreement became a model for labor-management deals.

The leaders agreed to broaden South Korea-Sweden partnerships to various fields such as small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), startups, science and technology, climate and the environment.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) enters a Stockholm hotel, along with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven (C) and King Carl XVI Gustaf, to join a "business summit" on June 14, 2019. (Yonhap)

To that end, the Korea Startup Center will open in Stockholm next year, which will "serve as the stage for cooperation between startups in the two nations," Cheong Wa Dae said.

Moon also introduced his liberal administration's efforts for a "fair society with no discrimination" and had discussions on the matter with the prime minister.

Sweden is arguably a leading nation when it comes to having an inclusive society.

On the Korean Peninsula peace process, Moon requested that Sweden keep playing a constructive supporting role.

Lofven reaffirmed Stockholm's strong support for Seoul's efforts to bring lasting peace to the peninsula.

Moon's state visit to Sweden came as the two sides commemorate the 60th anniversary this year of their formal diplomatic ties.

The leaders agreed that it's expected to become an "important opportunity" to lay the foundation for closer cooperation in the coming 60 years, Cheong Wa Dae said.

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK