(U20 World Cup) S. Korea's Lee Kang-in wins Golden Ball as tournament MVP

Despite being the team's youngest member, Lee played with poise and savvy in the attacking zone, not to mention his considerable skill and vision. He often undressed multiple defenders with his dazzling dribbling and 360-degree Marseille turns, and set up scoring chances with gorgeous passes that wowed the crowd and struck fear into opponents. As the team's designated spot kicker, Lee set up a couple of goals on free kick and corner kick situations, and scored both of his goals on penalties.

