Welcoming ceremony for S. Korean U-20 World Cup squad to be held Monday

15:12 June 16, 2019

SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- A ceremony to welcome the FIFA U-20 World Cup squad will be held in downtown Seoul this week, the national football governing body said Sunday.

Led by head coach Chung Jung-yong, the team will return home Monday morning and participate in the welcoming ceremony in Seoul Plaza at 12:00 p.m., the Korea Football Association (KFA) said Sunday.

But a planned car parade was canceled due to traffic issues, it added.

South Korea finished in second place at the FIFA U-20 World Cup following a 3-1 loss to Ukraine in the final at Lodz Stadium in Lodz on Saturday.

It is the first time that the country's men's football team has made it to the final of any FIFA tournament.

South Korea's U-20 World Cup squad thanks fans for their support after the final match against Ukraine at Lodz Stadium in Lodz on June 15, 2019 (local time). (Yonhap)

