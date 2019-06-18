Korean-language dailies

-- Xi Jinping to visit N. Korea on June 20-21 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Xi Jinping to visit N. Korea on June 20-21 (Kookmin Daily)

-- Moon selects deep-rooted corruption cleaning prosecutor general (Donga llbo)

-- Xi Jinping to visit N. Korea on June 20-21, 'denuclearization adjustments' with Kim Jong-un expected (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Core nuclear power generation technology leaked to U.S., UAE (Segye Times)

-- Xi Jinping to visit N. Korea ahead of G-20 meeting (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Xi Jinping to visit N. Korea on June 20-21 before meeting Trump (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Top-class Samsung built on tears of young people (Hankyoreh)

-- With US-China talks at G-20 near, Xi Jinping to make N. Korea visit (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Business community on alert as probation period for minimum wage punishment to end (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- BOK wastes billions of won due to poor bid management from Public Procurement Service (Korea Economic Daily)

