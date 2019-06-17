(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 17)

That cannot be solved by the government's export promotion campaign or nurturing of simply new industries alone — not to mention by raising the minimum wage — because all the problems came to the surface due to the government's confusion over the direction of Korea Inc. The responsibility to fix the problem falls first on the government. It must offer economic players some useful navigational tools to brace for the unseen challenges from the new industrial revolution. We hope it comes up with a big blueprint to put the economy back on track.

(END)