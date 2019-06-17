Go to Contents
Yonhap news advisory for Monday, June 17

08:41 June 17, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Welcome ceremony for U-20 World Cup team

-- (News Focus) YG Entertainment reels from drug allegations involving its artists

-- Korea-Russia foreign ministers' talks

Economy & Finance

-- Korean chipmakers gearing up for fledging autonomous vehicle market

-- Investors flocking to safe heavens amid uncertainty, rate cut hopes
(END)

