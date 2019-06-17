Seoul stocks open lower ahead of Fed meeting
SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks opened lower Monday as investors remain wary ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting this week and the Group of 20 summit later this month.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 4.27 points, or 0.20 percent, to 2,091.14 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The Fed meeting on Tuesday will provide a clue about what course it will adopt amid the escalating trade tussle between the U.S. and China.
Also, investors took to the sidelines, remaining cautious whether the G-20 summit later this month will yield any progress in the U.S.-China trade dispute, analysts said.
Tech, steel and refiner stocks led losses, with market bellwether Samsung Electronics falling 0.9 percent, major chipmaker SK hynix losing 0.8 percent, leading steelmaker POSCO shedding 0.8 percent and No. 1 refiner SK Innovation down 0.6 percent.
Among gainers, leading chemical firm LG Chem rose 0.7 percent and No. 1 wireless services provider SK Telecom climbed 0.2 percent.
The South Korean currency was trading at 1,185.30 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.0 won from the previous session's close.
(END)