Reform-minded investigator named prosecutor-general nominee
SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- Yoon Seok-youl, a reform-minded veteran investigator, has been tapped to lead South Korea's prosecution, the presidential office announced Monday.
President Moon Jae-in decided to nominate Yoon, chief of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, as prosecutor general, it said.
If appointed after a confirmation hearing, Yoon is to replace Moon Moo-il, who's retiring after a two-year term. His tenure ends July 24.
Although the president was on leave, he made the decision after receiving a related report from Justice Minister Park Sang-ki at Cheong Wa Dae earlier in the day.
The nominee is subject to a parliamentary hearing, but the nomination itself does not require lawmakers' consent.
Yoon was a key member of the special prosecutor team tasked with looking into the corruption and power abuse scandal involving former President Park Geun-hye and her longtime friend Choi Soon-sil.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)