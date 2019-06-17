Go to Contents
Reform-minded investigator named prosecutor-general nominee

11:00 June 17, 2019

SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- Yoon Seok-youl, a reform-minded veteran investigator, has been tapped to lead South Korea's prosecution, the presidential office announced Monday.

President Moon Jae-in decided to nominate Yoon, chief of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, as prosecutor general, it said.

If appointed after a confirmation hearing, Yoon is to replace Moon Moo-il, who's retiring after a two-year term. His tenure ends July 24.

Although the president was on leave, he made the decision after receiving a related report from Justice Minister Park Sang-ki at Cheong Wa Dae earlier in the day.

This undated file photo shows Yoon Seok-youl, chief of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, speaking at a parliamentary session. (Yonhap)

The nominee is subject to a parliamentary hearing, but the nomination itself does not require lawmakers' consent.

Yoon was a key member of the special prosecutor team tasked with looking into the corruption and power abuse scandal involving former President Park Geun-hye and her longtime friend Choi Soon-sil.

