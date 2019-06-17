Taekwang affiliates fined 2 bln won over unfair biz practices

Go to Contents
12:00 June 17, 2019

SEJONG, June 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Monday that it has fined 19 affiliates of Taekwang Group a combined 2.18 billion won (US$1.8 million) for awarding lucrative deals to two firms controlled by the founding family members.

The Fair Trade Commission also referred former Taekwang Group Chairman Lee Ho-jin, a Taekwang executive and 19 affiliates to prosecutors for a further probe.

Lee -- who still controls the textile-to-media conglomerate -- is accused of forcing 19 affiliates to buy 9.55 billion won worth of food made by tsis, a company that's 100 percent owned by Lee's family, between 2014 and 2016.

Lee has also made 19 affiliates purchase wine worth 4.6 billion won from MERvin, a wine importer owned by his family.

It marked the first time that the commission has fined affiliates of a conglomerate for awarding undue benefits to a owner's family.

Taekwang's affiliates include Heungkuk Life Insurance and Daehan Synthetic Fiber.

Taekwang's logo (Yonhap)

