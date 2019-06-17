(U20 World Cup) S. Korea coach trying to deflect criticism away from players
INCHEON, June 17 (Yonhap) -- Even during their run to the runner-up finish at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland, South Korean players weren't immune from pointed criticism.
That was to be expected from a passionate, football-crazed fan base, but it still sparked a debate among supporters on whether these under-20 players should have been left alone.
After returning home Monday to a hero's welcome, head coach Chung Jung-yong tried to deflect criticism away from his young players.
"I understand football fans want to offer their criticism and assign blame, but they should criticize me instead," the coach said. "These young players are still growing and they aren't mentally equipped to handle it. Older professionals may be able to endure it, but in this age group, all criticism should be directed at the coach."
South Korea lost to Ukraine 3-1 in Saturday's final, coming up one victory shy of bringing the country its first title at a FIFA men's tournament. It was still South Korea's best performance at the biennial U-20 tournament, surpassing the fourth-place showing at the 1983 event in Mexico.
"It's been a special couple of years with this group of players, and our hard work paid off," Chung said. "As a football coach, this was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for me."
Chung, who has been coaching youth football for about a dozen years, displayed a great deal of tactical flexibility throughout the tournament and often pushed the right buttons when it came to his substitutions. He credited his players for executing his plans and said he expected them to develop into key pieces for the senior national team.
The 50-year-old said he hasn't given too much thought to his coaching future but added he'd like to stay the course and keep working with young players.
"I enjoy coaching and developing young players," Chung said. "It'd be fun to work with players who are already developed, too. Whatever I can do to help Korean football, I'll be ready to step up."
Though South Korea didn't get the ultimate prize, their best player, Lee Kang-in, earned the highest individual honor as the Golden Ball winner. Chung said Lee, who plays his club football with Valencia CF, entered the tournament with a lot of confidence and it showed on the field.
Lee was the youngest South Korean player in Poland at 18, and Chung said he and Lee have some unfinished business to take care of.
"I just told him, 'Let's go get the championship in two years' time,'" Chung said with a smile.
