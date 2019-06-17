Yonhap News Summary
(U20 World Cup) S. Korean players receive heroes' welcome
INCHEON -- South Korean players and coaches got a rousing welcome home Monday after their runner-up finish at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland over the weekend.
Coached by Chung Jung-yong, the young Taeguk Warriors recorded the country's best finish at any FIFA men's tournament. No South Korean men's team had reached the final at any FIFA competition before last Saturday, when Chung's squad lost to Ukraine 3-1 in the championship match at Lodz Stadium in Lodz.
(LEAD) Reform-minded investigator named prosecutor-general nominee
SEOUL -- Yoon Seok-youl, a reform-minded veteran prosecutor who played a key role in looking into high-profile scandals that occurred under the former conservative governments, has been tapped to lead South Korea's prosecution, according to Cheong Wa Dae on Monday.
President Moon Jae-in decided to nominate Yoon, chief of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, as prosecutor general, Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson, Ko Min-jung, said.
BTS fans complain of tight ID checks at Busan concerts
SEOUL -- On the first day of K-pop sensation BTS' first-ever fan event and concert in Busan this weekend, a number of people were blocked from entering the venue although they had tickets in their hands.
Officials from Big Hit Entertainment, the management agency of BTS, demanded buyer information on the tickets match the ticket holder's identity documents at the event Saturday.
(U20 World Cup) Golden Ball-winning teen star has only fond memories of tournament
INCHEON -- South Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in has nothing but fond memories of the FIFA U-20 World Cup, even though his team failed to win the last game of the tournament in Poland as he and his teammates had wanted.
Lee and the rest of the runner-up South Korean team returned home on Monday to a rousing welcome at Incheon International Airport. South Korea lost to Ukraine 3-1 in the final on Saturday, unable to give the country its first title at a FIFA men's tournament.
Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' wins Sydney Film Festival top prize
SEOUL -- South Korean director Bong Joon-ho's "Parasite" has grabbed the Sydney Film Prize, the main award of the 2019 Sydney Film Festival (SFF), according to the festival's homepage Monday.
The awarding of the AUD60,000 (US$41,288) cash prize, which took place during the festival's closing ceremony at the State Theatre in Sydney on Sunday (local time), follows the tragicomedy's winning of the prestigious Palme D'Or at Cannes in late May.
S. Korean military vows to tighten sea border vigilance after N.K. boat incident
SEOUL -- South Korea's military vowed Monday to beef up vigilance around the inter-Korean maritime boundary amid criticism that a North Korean boat drifted across it unchecked over the weekend.
The fishing boat carrying four North Koreans was found adrift off the northeastern coastal city of Samcheok about 130 kilometers away from the Northern Limit Line (NLL), the de facto sea border, on Saturday.
Ruling, minor parties press main opposition to decide on parliamentary normalization
SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- The ruling party and a minor party said Monday they will hold respective meetings to decide whether to submit a request to open an extra session for June to put an idle parliament back on track.
The move is aimed at pressing the main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) to join a push to end a two-month parliamentary impasse as rival parties have so far failed to reach a deal to normalize the operation of the National Assembly.
(News Focus) Korean chipmakers gearing up for fledging autonomous vehicle market
SEOUL -- For a car to truly drive itself without user control, it needs to be continuously aware of surroundings and make split-second decisions in any situation via the vehicle's autonomous driving system.
As a self-driving car's system must be based on complex data sets to navigate the road and electronics play an increasingly key role for automobiles, it presents a potentially fertile ground for South Korean chipmakers, and they seem to have realized this.
