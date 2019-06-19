S. Korea to send 50,000 tons of rice in aid to N. Korea via WFP
SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Wednesday that it will send 50,000 tons of rice in aid to North Korea via a U.N. agency to help the impoverished nation cope with worsening food shortages.
The aid will be transported by the World Food Programme (WFP), which will also be in charge of its distribution and necessary monitoring in North Korea, according to the unification ministry.
It marks the first time for South Korea to provide rice to North Korea since 2010, when it sent 5,000 tons to support its efforts to recover from flood damage. It will also be the first time Seoul has sent locally harvested rice to the North through an international agency.
Separately, South Korea has donated US$8 million to the WFP and the U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF) for aid projects in the North.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)