S. Korea, China to hold economic cooperation talks in Seoul this week
SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and China will hold their annual talks on economic cooperation in Seoul this week, Seoul's foreign ministry said Monday, amid tensions over a U.S. move to prod its allies to eschew Chinese telecom titan Huawei.
Seoul's Vice Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho and Beijing's Assistant Minister of Commerce Li Chenggang will lead their respective delegations at the 23rd Joint Economic Committee session on Wednesday.
"The two sides will check the current status of bilateral economic cooperation and discuss key pending economic issues and a midterm direction for the development of the two countries' economic cooperation," the ministry said in a press release.
The South Korean delegation will include officials from the ministries of foreign affairs, economy, trade and health. The Chinese delegation will involve staff from the Ministry of Commerce and other relevant agencies.
Washington has been urging its allies and partner countries to stop using Huawei products on security grounds in the midst of its intensifying geopolitical competition with Beijing over trade, technology, maritime security and on other fronts.
The last committee session was held in Beijing in April last year.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)