Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
S. Korea in discussion with WFP on plan to provide food aid to N. Korea
SEOUL -- South Korea is in discussion with a U.N. agency on its plan to provide food aid to North Korea, the unification ministry said Monday.
"Discussions are under way with the World Food Programme on the food provision issue," Lee Sang-min, the ministry's spokesperson told reporters during a regular press briefing. "It is about working-level matters."
-----------------
N.K. leader says negotiations with U.S. are first step to recognition as nuclear power: report
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un told military leaders last year that talks with the United States are the "first step" to solidifying Pyongyang's status as a nuclear power, a news report said Monday.
Kim made the remarks in a meeting with key military commanders, Voice of America reported, citing a purported confidential document that the North's ruling Workers' Party of Korea published in November for the education of military generals and officers.
-----------------
(U20 World Cup) Runners-up S. Korea feted before fans in Seoul
SEOUL -- Players and coaches of the South Korean men's under-20 football team were feted in front of fans in the nation's capital Monday for their unexpected run to second place at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland.
Coached by Chung Jung-yong, South Korea reached the championship final of the biennial youth tournament for the first time. They lost to Ukraine 3-1 on Saturday, but they were still greeted warmly by hundreds of fans at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, earlier Monday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks down 4th straight day ahead of Fed meeting
SEOUL -- Seoul stocks ended down for a fourth straight session Monday as investors remained cautious ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting this week and the Group of 20 summit this month. The won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 4.68 points, or 0.22 percent, to close at 2,090.73. Trade volume was moderate at 547.9 million shares worth 3.98 trillion won (US$3.4 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 472 to 342.
-----------------
Scalper fined for selling wristband for reentry into BTS concert to foreign fan
BUSAN -- A man in his 70s has been detained and fined for unlawfully reselling his ticket for K-pop sensation BTS' first-ever fan event and concert in Busan over the weekend, police said Monday.
The 71-year-old man, whose identity was withheld, was accused of selling his reentry wristband to a Japanese tourist in violation of a law prohibiting ticket scalping, according to the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency.
-----------------
S. Korea, China to hold economic cooperation talks in Seoul this week
SEOUL -- South Korea and China will hold their annual talks on economic cooperation in Seoul this week, Seoul's foreign ministry said Monday, amid tensions over a U.S. move to prod its allies to eschew Chinese telecom titan Huawei.
Seoul's Vice Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho and Beijing's Assistant Minister of Commerce Li Chenggang will lead their respective delegations at the 23rd Joint Economic Committee session on Wednesday.
-----------------
Health care, cosmetics sectors enjoy sharp export surge in 2018
SEOUL -- South Korea's health care and cosmetics exports surged to US$14.6 billion last year, helped by solid demand, the Ministry of Health and Welfare said Monday.
Outbound shipments of drugs, medical equipment and makeup products jumped 19.4 percent from the previous year, with the annual average growth rate for the past five years hitting 21 percent, according to the ministry.
(END)