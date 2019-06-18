White House on Xi's N.K. visit: Focus is on denuclearization
WASHINGTON, June 17 (Yonhap) -- The world is focused on achieving North Korea's denuclearization, the White House said Monday in response to news of Chinese President Xi Jinping's upcoming visit to Pyongyang.
Xi is to make a state visit to North Korea on Thursday and Friday, his first as China's president.
"Our goal is to achieve the final, fully verified denuclearization of the DPRK as agreed to by Chairman Kim," a White House official told Yonhap on background, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, and its leader, Kim Jong-un.
"The world is focused on Chairman Kim's commitment to denuclearization," he said.
The trip comes shortly before Xi and U.S. President Donald Trump travel to Osaka, Japan, for a Group of 20 summit, leading analysts to believe the Chinese leader is seeking to use his leverage on the North Korean nuclear issue as a bargaining chip in trade negotiations with the U.S.
