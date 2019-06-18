(Women's World Cup) S. Korea eliminated in group stage after loss to Norway
REIMS, France, June 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea crashed out of the FIFA Women's World Cup on Monday following a 2-1 loss to Norway in the final group match.
South Korea finished Group A play in last place after three straight losses, with Norway putting an end to the Taeguk Ladies' misery by converting two penalties at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims. Forward Yeo Min-ji scored South Korea's lone goal.
South Korea gave up eight goals but managed only one for themselves in three group matches. They had earlier lost 4-0 to France and 2-0 to Nigeria.
South Korea still had a chance, however slim, to squeeze into the round of 16 as one of the four best third-place teams. With a goal difference of minus-6, South Korea needed to defeat Norway convincingly and get some help from teams in other groups for that to happen.
But South Korea couldn't have had a worse start to the match, as captain Cho So-hyun was booked in the third minute for taking down Maria Thorisdottir inside the box while Norway were preparing for a corner kick.
Caroline Gramham Hansen stepped up to beat Kim Min-jung with a low shot to the goalkeeper's right. Kim guessed the direction correctly but couldn't quite get to the ball in time. It was the earliest a spot kick has been scored in the tournament history, and also the quickest goal at this year's competition so far.
Norway nearly doubled their lead in the 16th minute, with Kim denying Isabell Herlovsen on a one-on-one fast break opportunity. And Norway didn't have another chance the rest of the first half, as South Korea dominated the run of play and ended up with a 14-4 advantage in shot attempts in the opening 45 minutes.
Yeo Min-ji, Moon Mi-ra and Ji each had a decent look at the target but they lacked the finishing touch to bring South Korea back into the match. Yeo's shot from the left side of the box in the 42nd minute came particularly close, as the forward just missed beating Hjelmseth inside the near post.
Yeo fired the opening salvo in the second half with a left-footed attempt in the 48th, but South Korea came undone by a rash foul by Kang Chae-rim in the area.
With Graham Hansen driving toward the net, Kang came up from behind with a hard tackle. Herlovsen took the spot kick this time while Graham Hansen was being treated for an apparent leg injury, and converted that opportunity for a 2-0 lead.
Kim Min-jung dove to her right and got her hand on the ball, but ended up deflecting it in off the right goal post.
South Korea salvaged a goal in the 78th minute, as Yeo took a pretty backheel pass from Lee Geum-min and poked it past Hjelmseth while falling to the ground.
With Norway showing little interest in padding their lead, South Korea kept pushing for the equalizer that never came.
Lee Geum-min tested Hjelmseth with a tough-angle shot in the 83rd minute but South Korea didn't manage another shot on target the rest of the way.
