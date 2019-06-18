Seoul stocks open higher on bargain hunting
SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened higher Tuesday as investors went on bargain hunting after a fall for four straight sessions.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 9.69 points, or 0.46 percent, to 2,100.42 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Seoul stocks closed lower for a fourth straight session through Monday as investors were cautious ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting this week.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics increased 0.23 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix added 0.47 percent.
Carmakers started bullish, with No. 1 Hyundai Motor rising 0.71 percent and its smaller sister Kia Motors moving up 0.83 percent. Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis climbed 1.36 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Celltrion gained 1.95 percent, and Samsung BioLogics advanced 1.13 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,185.70 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.80 won from the previous session's close.
