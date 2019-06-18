Digital platform to screen potential violations in foreign exchange transactions
SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- A computerized platform will start screening potential violations of the rules on foreign exchange transactions from the second half of this year, the financial watchdog said Tuesday, as part of its efforts to bolster machine-readable regulation.
The Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) and 10 major banks, including KB Kookmin Bank and Shinhan Bank, will jointly build the platform, the FSS said in a statement.
Violations relating to foreign exchange transactions rose to 1,279 cases last year, compared with 1,097 in 2017 and 567 in 2016, according to the FSS.
The new platform is expected to cut costs and shorten the screening period, the FSS said.
Financial authorities have also said they will use AI and big data analysis to automate some systems used to investigate financial crimes.
By 2020, financial authorities said they will build a "consolidated analysis system based on big data" to better fight crimes, such as stock price manipulation and accounting fraud.
The system will automatically analyze documents, news reports and the social media activities of financial firms.
It will help financial firms reduce customer complaints, while allowing financial regulators to better inspect infringements, FSS officials said.
