Samsung, SK Telecom join hands for 6G R&D

10:44 June 18, 2019

By Kim Eun-jung

SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Telecom Co. said Tuesday they have agreed to work together to upgrade the performance of the commercial 5G network and develop technologies related to 6G.

Samsung, which provides end-to-end 5G solutions ranging from modems and chipsets to smartphones, has been providing its equipment to South Korea's leading mobile carrier for the commercial rollout.

As SK Telecom is currently building additional base stations to expand nationwide coverage, the two companies formed a partnership to upgrade the 5G technology and expand its adoption in other areas, including self-driving cars and in-building solutions.

Samsung and SKT also agreed to carry out research and development of core technologies for 6G, and explore new business models for the next-generation cellular technology, the firms said.

Last week, SK Telecom signed agreements with Finnish firm Nokia and Sweden's Ericsson to step up collaboration 6G network R&D, in time for President Moon Jae-in's visit to the Nordic nations.

While 5G networks are just starting to feed through in early markets and the current 4G LTE still remains a mainstream mobile network in many countries, their move toward a 6G network is part of the global race for the future technology.

Though still in an embryonic stage, the upcoming 6G aims to integrate satellites for global coverage to provide far higher data rates and faster Internet speeds than 5G, according to the International Research Journal of Engineering and Technology.

Jeon Jae-ho (R), head of network business R&D at Samsung Electronics Co., and Park Jin-hyo, the CEO of SK Telecom Co., pose after signing an agreement to upgrade the 5G network and develop core technologies for 6G, at SKT's office in Bundang, south of Seoul, on June 17, 2019, in this photo provided by the mobile carrier. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

