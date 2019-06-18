Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #North Korea #defection

2 N.K. fishermen express desire to defect, 2 others sent back

10:48 June 18, 2019

SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- Two of the four North Korean fishermen rescued from the East Sea last week expressed a desire to defect to South Korea, while the two others were sent back to the North according to their wishes, the unification ministry said Tuesday.

Their boat was found adrift in waters near the port of the east coast city of Samcheok on Saturday morning after an engine failure. The site was about 150 kilometers south of the Northern Limit Line, the de facto maritime border between the two Koreas.

scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK