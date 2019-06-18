Go to Contents
Moon names civic activist to lead unification advisory group's secretariat

11:35 June 18, 2019

SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in has appointed a civilian expert on inter-Korean exchanges as new secretary general of the presidential advisory panel on unification strategy, Cheong Wa Dae said Tuesday.

The presidential office said Lee Seung-hwan will lead the secretariat of the National Unification Advisory Council, a vice ministerial post, replacing Hwang In-sung.

Lee has served as chairman of the South-North Korea Exchanges and Cooperation Support Association, a civilian group aimed at helping foster inter-Korean ties.

The presidential office said that Lee is a "field expert" on civilian exchanges and cooperative projects between the two Koreas, having worked in the field for more than 20 years.

"Based on this, he's expected to buttress the main role of the National Unification Advisory Council, which is to support the establishment of policy, without a problem," Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson, Ko Min-jung said.

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

