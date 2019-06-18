Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks-morning

Seoul stocks trade higher late Tuesday morning

11:28 June 18, 2019

SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks continued to trade higher late Tuesday morning as institutions bought undervalued shares after falling for four straight sessions.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index gained 11.14 points, or 0.53 percent, to reach 2,101.87 as of 11:20 a.m.

Market kingpin Samsung Electronics advanced 1.37 percent and LG Electronics rose 1.12 percent. No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix was flat.

Carmakers continued to trade higher, with No. 1 Hyundai Motor rising 0.71 percent and Kia Motors increasing 1.42 percent. Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis moved up 1.13 percent.

Construction shares, on the other hand, lost ground, with Hyundai Engineering & Construction moving down 0.74 percent and Daelim Industrial falling 0.42 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,183.65 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.85 won from the previous session.

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK