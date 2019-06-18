Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #S Korea diplomat #climate change #United Nations

S. Korean diplomat elected vice chair of U.N. body for climate change accord implementation

14:58 June 18, 2019

SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean diplomat has been elected as the vice chair of a U.N. body handling implementation issues related to an international climate change accord, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday.

On Monday, Yoo Yeon-chul, Seoul's ambassador for climate change, took the vice chairmanship of the Subsidiary Body for Implementation (SBI) for the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change. His term lasts for two years.

It is the first time that a South Korean official has taken a top SBI post.

Yoo's election reflects Seoul's commitment to addressing climate change, a ministry official said.

South Korea has set an ambitious goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 37 percent from business-as-usual levels by 2030.

This photo, taken July 27, 2018, shows South Korea's Ambassador for Climate Change Yoo Yeon-chul speaking at a forum in Seoul. (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK