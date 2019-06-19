Credit unions' Q1 profit down on increased loan-loss reserve
SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's credit unions, or member-owned financial cooperatives, saw their combined net profit fall 2.1 percent on year for the first quarter of this year due to a rise in loan-loss provisions, data showed Wednesday.
The combined net profit of 2,232 credit unions, including Nonghyup and Suhyup banks, stood at 742.1 billion won (US$625.9 million) for the January-March period, down 16.1 billion won from a year earlier, according to the data by the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
The decline in profit also came after sales of farm goods by credit unions fell in the first quarter, the FSS said.
As of the end of March, the average delinquency rate of loans extended by the credit unions rose 0.47 percentage point from three months ago to 1.79 percent, according to the data.
Since last year, financial authorities have required second-tier banks to set aside more loan-loss provisions in a move to curb high-risk home lending.
The tougher rule was applied to home loans by savings banks, Nonghyup and Suhyup banks, and other mutual savings banks that can charge more than 20 percent interest per annum.
