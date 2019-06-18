Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
China seeks 'new progress' in efforts to resolve peninsula issue through Xi's visit to N.K.: official
BEIJING -- China will use President Xi Jinping's upcoming trip to North Korea to strive for new progress in efforts for a political resolution of the "Korean Peninsula issue," Beijing's foreign ministry said Tuesday, apparently referring to Pyongyang's nuclear quandary.
The Chinese president plans to make a two-day state visit to Pyongyang, starting Thursday, for a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. It marks his first trip to the communist neighbor since he took power in 2013.
-----------------
U.S. most concerned about redirection of wages given to Kaesong workers: biz leaders
SEOUL -- The United States appears to be concerned the most about the possibility of North Korea diverting workers' wages when it comes to the issue of whether an inter-Korean industrial complex in the communist nation should reopen, factory owners said Tuesday.
A group of businesspeople who used to run factories at the industrial complex in the North's border city of Kaesong returned home after a weeklong visit to Washington and Los Angeles on a mission to raise awareness of the need for restarting the complex.
-----------------
N.K. media reports on 'Parasite' popularity, highlights downside of capitalism
SEOUL -- A North Korean propaganda media outlet carried a report on South Korea's Cannes-winning film, "Parasite," on Tuesday, saying the movie shows that the South's society is seriously ill with the cancerous problem of the rich-poor gap.
The article in DPRK Today, one of the North's propaganda websites, marks the first time that a North Korean state media outlet has mentioned the winner of the Palme d'Or at this year's Cannes Film Festival. It is rare for a North Korean media outlet to report on a South Korean movie.
-----------------
Fitch cuts growth outlook for S. Korea to 2 percent
SEJONG -- Global credit appraiser Fitch Ratings has substantially slashed its growth outlook for South Korea's economy this year to 2 percent, citing weaker underlying momentum.
The latest forecast, contained in its global economic outlook report posted on its website Monday, represented a sharp downward revision from its previous forecast of 2.5 percent in February. Fitch said the South Korean economy would grow 2.6 percent in both 2020 and 2021.
-----------------
High diving shows highest ticket sales rate among Gwangju swimming events
GWANGJU -- High diving is expected to be one of the most popular events during the 2019 FINA World Championships scheduled to take place in two southwestern South Korean cities -- Gwangju and Yeosu -- in July, its organizer said Tuesday.
The biennial FINA World Championships will be held in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, and Yeosu, South Jeolla Province, from July 12-28. FINA is the French abbreviation of the International Swimming Federation.
-----------------
(LEAD) Partisan tensions weigh on National Assembly over June extra session
SEOUL -- Partisan tensions over the normalization of parliament lingered Tuesday as the main opposition party vowed to protest against its rival parties' joint decision to open an extra session for June without its participation.
The ruling Democratic Party (DP) and three minor parties jointly submitted a request to convene the June session Monday in an effort to handle an extra budget bill and other proposals on people's livelihoods.
