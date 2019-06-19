Korean-language dailies

-- Scores of summits scheduled before, after G-20 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Gov't to cut electricity rates by 10,000 won per household for summer (Kookmin Daily)

-- Gov't increases senior jobs by cutting salaries (Donga llbo)

-- Gov't to cut electricity rates by 10,000 won per household for July-Aug. (Seoul Shinmun)

-- 16 mln households to benefit from electricity rate cuts (Segye Times)

-- Rep. Sohn indicted in alleged real estate speculation case (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Rep. Sohn used confidential info for real estate purchase: prosecution (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Gov't to lower electricity rates by 10,000 won per household for summer (Hankyoreh)

-- Rep. Sohn used confidential info for real estate purchase in Mokpo (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Efforts to bring in AI experts (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Electricity rate cuts by 10,000 won per month for July-Aug. (Korea Economic Daily)

