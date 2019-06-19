(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 19)

Many South Koreans will be watching the discussions between Xi and Kim regarding the security situation on the Korean Peninsula and the denuclearization talks. The North Korean leader has shown a heavy dependence on Xi's counsel at key junctures in the talks with the U.S. and South Korea. Kim has visited China to meet the Chinese leader four times since March 2018, right before the first Moon-Kim summit on April 27, 2018, at the border village of Panmunjeom. Kim also met with Xi before and after his first summit with President Trump on June 12, 2018, in Singapore. His latest visit to China in January preceded his second summit with Trump in Vietnam about a month later.