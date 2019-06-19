Go to Contents
Wednesday's weather forecast

09:05 June 19, 2019

SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/18 Rain 30

Incheon 24/18 Rain 30

Suwon 27/18 Rain 30

Cheongju 28/20 Rain 20

Daejeon 28/18 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 27/18 Rain 30

Gangneung 27/20 Rain 60

Jeonju 28/18 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 29/19 Sunny 20

Jeju 25/19 Cloudy 10

Daegu 30/19 Sunny 70

Busan 26/20 Cloudy 0

(END)

