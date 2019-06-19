Korean Air agrees to buy 30 B787 passenger jets
SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- Korean Air Lines Co. said Wednesday it has signed a deal to purchase 30 B787 passenger jets to enhance its fleet, with the delivery set to begin next year.
Korean Air signed a memorandum of understanding with Boeing to purchase 20 B787-10 planes and 10 B787-9s at the 53rd International Paris Air Show, the company said in a statement.
"The upcoming planes will be replacing aging models of the carrier's existing A330, B777 and B747 currently in operation," it said.
The delivery of the B787-9s will begin in 2020 and that of the B787-10s starts the following year, the company said, without giving the contract value.
With the orders of B787 jets, the Korean national flag carrier will be operating 40 B787 Dreamliners, including 10 existing ones. Currently, it operates a fleet of 168 planes.
