Samsung to release 5G Galaxy Note 10 in S. Korea in Aug.
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. is expected to release its latest phablet, the Galaxy Note 10, in two sizes for 5G models in August in South Korea, industry sources said Wednesday.
Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 will come in two sizes -- 6.4 inches for the standard model and 6.8 inches for the premium one, which will be priced at around 1.2 million won (US$1,020) to 1.4 million won, according to the sources.
Samsung is expected to unveil its flagship device in early August, with an official launch eyed for later in the month, they noted.
While Samsung introduced its flagship Galaxy S10 smartphone in four variants, including one 5G model released in April, the phablet will only support 5G in the domestic market.
"The Galaxy Note 10 will be more expensive than its predecessor, while negotiations for its shipping prices are currently under way with Samsung," an official at a local carrier said.
"Consumers may be able to buy phones at much cheaper prices than the price tags if telecom operators continue to provide big subsidies for 5G phones," the official said.
The Galaxy S10 5G's price starts at 1.39 million won, but the actual purchase price was much lower as local carriers expanded subsidies to attract more customers to their expensive 5G subscription plans.
