Seoul stocks open sharply higher on Wall Street gains
SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares got off to a strong start Wednesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street on hopes for the resumption of stalled trade talks and monetary easing.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 24.27 points, or 1.16 percent, to 2,122.98 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The U.S. stock markets surged after U.S. President Donald Trump said that he would meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 summit in Japan next week, rekindling hopes that the world's two largest economies may agree to end their trade spat.
The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 1.35 percent Tuesday (local time). The Nasdaq composite surged 1.39 percent.
In Seoul, market kingpin Samsung Electronics increased 1.92 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shot up 3.63 percent.
Carmakers were mixed, with No. 1 Hyundai Motor staying nearly flat, while its smaller sister Kia Motors losing 0.12 percent. Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis gained 0.45 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Celltrion advanced 1.44 percent, and Samsung BioLogics climbed 0.8 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,176.30 won against the U.S. dollar, sharply up 9.5 won from the previous session's close.
