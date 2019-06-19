LG to launch V50 5G smartphone in U.S. with Verizon
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. said Wednesday it plans to release its V50 ThinQ in the United States this week with Verizon, its second American telecom partner for the 5G smartphone.
The V50 arrived in the U.S. market last month to become Sprint's first 5G phone and will go on sale under Verizon's mobile plan starting Thursday, according to the Korean electronics firm.
The V50 uses U.S. tech giant Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855 chipset and its X50 5G modem.
LG's first 5G smartphone received a positive response in South Korea, selling about 260,000 units in the first month since its launch on May 10, according to the company.
LG's 5G push comes as it has been stepping up efforts to expand its market share in the U.S., which stood at 15 percent last year.
