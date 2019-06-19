GS E&C to build solar power plants in Ukraine
SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- GS Engineering & Construction Co., a major builder in South Korea, said Wednesday it has secured a US$24 million project to build two solar power plants in Ukraine.
GS E&C will build a solar power plant with a capacity of 12.6 megawatts (MW) and another with 11.5 MW capacity in the Zakarpattia region in southwestern Ukraine. The company said it aims to start commercial operation of the plants in April 2020.
GS E&C said it has been named an independent power producer to develop solar power plants in Ukraine, becoming the first South Korean company to be so named. It will operate the facilities for 20 years after completion.
With the latest deal, GS E&C said it aims to expand its solar power generation business to other Eastern European countries.
