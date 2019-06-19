Go to Contents
#football #Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo to visit S. Korea in July for exhibition match

10:33 June 19, 2019

SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- Global football icon Cristiano Ronaldo will lead Juventus in a summer exhibition match in Seoul.

The K League, which governs professional football in South Korea, announced Wednesday its All-Star team will host the Italian Serie A champions at 8 p.m. on July 26 at Seoul World Cup Stadium.

In this AFP file photo from April 27, 2019, Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus looks toward the field prior to the Italian Serie A match against Inter Milan at San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy. (Yonhap)

Ronaldo last visited South Korea in July 2007 for an exhibition match with Manchester United. Ronaldo scored one goal and set up two others to led Man United over FC Seoul 4-0 then.

The 34-year-old Portuguese star was scheduled to visit South Korea last July on a corporate promotional tour, but the trip was canceled at the last minute, following his move from Real Madrid to Juventus.

Ronaldo, a five-time recipient of the Ballon d'Or award as the best player in the world, is also one of the highest-paid and most marketable athletes. He won three Premier League championships and the 2008 UEFA Champions League title with Man United. He then helped Real Madrid to two La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League crowns. And in Ronaldo's first season in Italy in 2018-2019, Juventus captured their eighth consecutive Serie A title.

In this AFP file photo from May 19, 2019, members of Juventus celebrate their Italian Serie A championship following their match against Atalanta at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy. (Yonhap)

The K League said Juventus will bring all of their top players, and its agreement with the Italian club guarantees an appearance by Ronaldo during the match.

The K League added players on its All-Star team will be voted on by fans, with further details on the voting procedure to be determined later.

Juventus previously played the South Korean national team in an exhibition in Seoul in 1996.

In this AFP file photo taken June 9, 2019, Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal heads the ball during the UEFA Nations League final against the Netherlands at Dragao Stadium in Porto, Portugal. (Yonhap)

