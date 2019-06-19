KEPCO-led consortium named preferred bidder for Guam power plant
SEOUL, June 19 -- A South Korean consortium led by Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO) has been named the preferred bidder for a power plant project in Guam, the state-run utility company said Wednesday.
KEPCO said its consortium with the Korea East-West Power Corp. was selected by the Guam Power Authority as the priority negotiator for the US$695 million project.
Under the project, the consortium will build a 198-megawatt (MW) capacity natural gas-fired combined cycle power plant and 25 MW capacity energy storage facility in Dededo, northern Guam.
If the deal is finalized, the South Korean companies will also operate the facilities for 25 years after the completion.
KEPCO said it plans to start commercial operation from October 2022. The construction for the facilities will begin in May 2020.
With the latest deal, KEPCO will be responsible for 55 percent of Guam's power facilities. The company has previously secured an order for a solar power plant in Mangilao, eastern Guam, in 2017.
KEPCO said South Korean builders, including Hyundai Engineering Co., will join the project to build the power plant.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)