Seoul stocks sharply up late Wednesday morning
SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded higher late Wednesday morning as concerns over drawn-out trade talks between the United States and China eased.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had a strong start and continued to cruise as it rose 0.96 percent, or 20.13 points, to 2,118.84 as of 11:20 a.m.
U.S. stock markets surged after U.S. President Donald Trump said that he would meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 summit in Japan next week, rekindling hopes that the world's two largest economies may agree to end their trade spat.
Dovish comments from European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi also raised expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may take a similar accommodative stance.
The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 1.35 percent Tuesday (local time). The Nasdaq composite surged 1.39 percent.
Most large caps on the KOSPI were in positive terrain.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics increased 1.80 percent, and major chipmaker SK hynix shot up 4.42 percent.
Top steelmaker POSCO inched up 1.25 percent, while No. 2 player Hyundai Steel climbed 0.96 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Celltrion advanced 0.96 percent, and Samsung BioLogics climbed 0.32 percent.
However, auto shares remained weak, with No. 1 Hyundai Motor losing 0.35 percent and its smaller sister company Kia Motors sliding 0.58 percent. Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis shed 0.22 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,178.00 won against the U.S. dollar, sharply up 7.80 won from the previous session's close.
