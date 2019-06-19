Yonhap News Summary
(LEAD) Xi vows to play greater role in resolving Korean Peninsula issues
SEOUL -- On the eve of his first visit to North Korea, Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed Wednesday to play a greater role in helping make progress in negotiations on Korean Peninsula issues and addressing Pyongyang's "reasonable" demands through dialogue.
Xi made the pledge in an op-ed piece to the Rodong Sinmun, North Korea's official newspaper, in a rare move seen as part of efforts to emphasize their friendly and close bilateral relations, a day before he visits Pyongyang for the first time since assuming office in 2013.
"We will actively contribute to regional peace, stability, development and prosperity by strengthening communication and coordination with North Korea and other relevant parties to make progress in talks and negotiations on Korean Peninsula issues," Xi said.
S. Korea's top nuclear envoy arrives in U.S. for talks on N. Korea
WASHINGTON -- South Korea's top nuclear negotiator arrived in the United States Tuesday for talks on North Korea and recent developments on the peninsula.
Lee Do-hoon, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, began a four-day visit to Washington amid renewed hope for denuclearization talks between North Korea and the U.S.
"The biggest issue right now when it comes to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and establishment of peace is the early resumption of North Korea-U.S. negotiations," Lee told reporters upon arriving at Washington's Dulles International Airport.
(LEAD) Korean Air agrees to buy 30 B787 passenger jets
SEOUL -- Korean Air Lines Co. said Wednesday it has signed a deal to purchase 30 B787 passenger jets to modernize its fleet, with delivery set to begin next year.
Korean Air signed a memorandum of understanding with Boeing to purchase 20 B787-10 planes and 10 B787-9s at the 53rd International Paris Air Show, the company said in a statement.
"The upcoming wide-body planes will be replacing aging models of the carrier's existing A330, B777 and B747 currently in operation," it said.
The delivery of the B787-9s will begin in 2020 and that of the B787-10s starts the following year, the company said, without giving the contract value.
S. Korea retains top spot on EU innovation list
SEJONG -- South Korea retained the top spot in a European innovation list for the seventh consecutive year, the finance ministry said Wednesday.
South Korea scored 137 points in global performance in relation to the European Union in the European Innovation Scoreboard that provides a comparative assessment of the research and innovation performance of the 28 EU member states and 18 select countries, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
"South Korea is the most innovative country performing almost 37 percent above the performance score of the EU in 2018," the European Innovation Scoreboard said.
"Based on its relative-to-the-EU performance in 2018, South Korea is the innovation leader, while Canada, Australia, Japan and the United States are strong innovators," it said.
Defense chief calls for tightened discipline after N.K. boat's border crossing
SEOUL -- Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo called on military commanders Wednesday to tighten discipline and readiness amid criticism that a North Korean fishing boat drifted deep into South Korea waters and reached the shore undetected.
Concerns and criticism have mounted over possible loopholes in the military's maritime surveillance capabilities after the wooden boat carrying four North Koreans was found in waters quite close to a seawall of the port in the east coast city of Samcheok, Gangwon Province, on Saturday morning.
The site was around 130 kilometers south of the Northern Limit Line (NLL), the de facto maritime border between the two Koreas.
Samsung to release 5G Galaxy Note 10 in S. Korea in Aug.
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. is expected to release its latest phablet, the Galaxy Note 10, in two sizes for 5G models in August in South Korea, industry sources said Wednesday.
Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 will come in two sizes -- 6.4 inches for the standard model and 6.8 inches for the premium one, which will be priced at around 1.2 million won (US$1,020) to 1.4 million won, according to the sources.
Samsung is expected to unveil its flagship device in early August, with an official launch eyed for later in the month, they noted.
While Samsung introduced its flagship Galaxy S10 smartphone in four variants, including one 5G model released in April, the phablet will only support 5G in the domestic market.
