(LEAD) Main opposition urges defense chief to resign over N.K. boat's border crossing

SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) called on Wednesday for the defense minister to resign over the military's lack of discipline after a North Korean boat crossing the maritime border went unchecked.
A wooden boat carrying four North Koreans crossed deep into South Korean waters and reached the shore undetected last week, raising concerns about possible loopholes in the military's border surveillance capabilities.
On Saturday, a South Korean civilian spotted the boat that docked at the eastern port of Samcheok and reported the case to police. Suspicions about a cover-up were raised as the military earlier said the boat was stranded in waters off the east coast due to an engine failure and was rescued by South Korea's coast guard.
The conservative LKP urged Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo to resign over the military's slackness in discipline and the loophole in maritime border patrols.
"The security of the Republic of Korea is not being defended by the military. Fishermen are defending the country," LKP floor leader Na Kyung-won said at a meeting with party lawmakers.
"It is not time for Minister Jeong to look into who is accountable for the incident. He should immediately resign," she stressed.
Earlier in the day, Jeong pledged to thoroughly look into what went wrong with the border surveillance and hold accountable whoever was responsible for the lack of discipline.
He called for a complete readiness posture regardless of the inter-Korean military deal signed last year that calls for halting all hostile acts against each other.
Under the accord, the two Koreas established a buffer zone along the de facto maritime border, known as the Northern Limit Line (NLL), to prevent accidental maritime clashes.
LKP chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn called for nullifying the inter-Korean military deal and raised the need to restore the military's combat readiness.
"What if it was not a fishing boat, but a spy ship," Hwang said at a meeting with senior party members.
"The (Moon Jae-in) administration's move to loosen the military's alertness brought about the latest boat incident," he claimed.
The minor opposition Bareunmirae Party raised suspicion of a military attempt to cover up the boat's border crossing.
The liberal Party for Democracy and Peace called for a parliamentary probe into what caused the military to loosen its security posture.
"President Moon Jae-in should hold the defense minister accountable for the incident and apologize to the public," the party said.
