Teen gymnast set to be immortalized in int'l scoring book

JEJU, South Korea, June 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean artistic gymnast Yeo Seo-jeong is poised to vault into the international scoring book after successfully landing a new move on Wednesday.
The 17-year-old won the women's vault gold medal at the Korea Cup at Halla Gymnasium in Jeju Island. On her first attempt, Yeo completed a new vault that, with authorization from the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), will be included in the Code of Points and bear her name.
The FIG names an original element after a gymnast who first completes it in competition.
Yeo's new move is a variation of the vault that bears the name of her Olympic medal-winning father, Yeo Hong-chul, who has two moves listed in the Code of Points.
"Yeo 2" by the senior Yeo involves a handspring forward and a salto forward with a 900-degree twist. His daughter did hers with a 720-degree twist at the end, for a difficulty score of 6.2.
Yeo Seo-jeong won the Asian Games gold medal in the vault last year while playing it safe and sticking with less challenging moves. She attempted her new element at a competition last year but couldn't get it approved due to her shaky landing.
Lee Pil-young, vice president of the Korea Gymnastics Association, said FIG's video review will be the final step for Yeo to get her eponymous move into the Code of points.
Next year in Tokyo, Yeo Seo-jeong will try to become the first South Korean female gymnast to win an Olympic medal. Her father won silver in men's vault at Atlanta 1996.
