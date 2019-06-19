Moon says S. Korea was happy with U-20 World Cup team's achievement
SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Wednesday that the South Korean men's under-20 football team has made the whole nation happy, hailing its second-place finish at the tournament.
"I'm glad to see players, coaches and other staff. I'm so proud of you," President Moon said during dinner with the squad at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae. "You've proved the potential of South Korea and Asia. I want to give a big round of applause for your amazing achievement."
Coached by Chung Jung-yong, South Korea lost to Ukraine 3-1 in the final of the FIFA U-20 World Cup held in Poland on Saturday.
But it was the first time that a South Korean men's football team reached a championship final of a FIFA-endorsed competition.
He said the young players fully enjoyed every match of the tournament on their way to the final and that their passion and cheerfulness pleased football fans here who stayed up overnight to root for them.
"In any situation, you believed in yourselves, your colleagues and coaches," he said. "You gave great pride and happiness to South Korean people who love football."
He said he hopes the players will continue their joyful journey to the upcoming 2022 Qatar World Cup and repeat their feat there in three years.
