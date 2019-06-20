(LEAD) U.S. not setting conditions for resumption of talks with N. Korea: Biegun
WASHINGTON, June 19 (Yonhap) -- The United States is not setting any conditions for the resumption of nuclear talks with North Korea, the top U.S. envoy for Pyongyang said Wednesday.
U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun made the remark at an event at the Atlantic Council amid a stalemate in negotiations since the no-deal summit in Vietnam in February.
"We want to be very careful in the messages we send," Biegun said. "You asked if we are setting conditions. We are not."
Still, the envoy noted that North Korea's negotiators must be prepared to discuss the issue of denuclearization at working-level talks with the U.S.
"It's definitely the pathway to success," he said.
The Hanoi summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump ended abruptly without a deal due to gaps over the scope of North Korea's denuclearization and sanctions relief from the U.S.
Biegun said that the North Korean negotiators were not empowered in pre-summit talks to discuss denuclearization and could only address the other issues of improving bilateral ties agreed to at the first summit in Singapore last June.
