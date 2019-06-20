(2nd LD) U.S. sanctions Russian firm for helping N.K. evade sanctions
WASHINGTON, June 19 (Yonhap) -- The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on a Russian financial firm it accused of helping North Korea evade sanctions.
The Treasury Department said on its website that the Russian Financial Society provided financial services to Dandong Zhongsheng, a North Korea-controlled entity, enabling it to access the global financial system and channel funds to Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program.
The announcement comes amid renewed hopes for a resumption of U.S.-North Korea denuclearization negotiations, which have stalled since their no-deal summit in Vietnam in February.
The new sanctions appear to signal that the Donald Trump administration will continue to add sanctions and pressure on Pyongyang until it takes concrete steps to denuclearize.
"Treasury continues to enforce existing U.S. and UN sanctions against individuals and entities in Russia and elsewhere who facilitate illicit trade with North Korea," Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Sigal Mandelker said in a statement.
"Those who attempt to circumvent our authorities to provide the DPRK with access to international financial markets expose themselves to significant sanctions risk," she added, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
The Treasury said Russian Financial Society opened multiple bank accounts for Dandong Zhongsheng since at least 2017 and continuing through 2018.
North Korea is under multiple layers of U.S. and United Nations sanctions that, among other things, require a freeze on the overseas assets of individuals and companies involved with the regime's weapons of mass destruction programs.
Dandong Zhongsheng has already been sanctioned by the U.S. for being owned or controlled by another sanctioned entity, the Foreign Trade Bank, which is North Korea's primary foreign exchange bank, according to the Treasury. The FTB's chief representative in Moscow, Han Jang-su, was also sanctioned by the U.S. in March 2017.
The latest action blocks all property and interests of the Russian firm in the U.S. or in control of American citizens.
The last time the U.S. announced North Korea-related sanctions was in March, when the Treasury targeted two Chinese shipping firms it accused of helping the North evade sanctions.
Trump sparked confusion a day later by tweeting that he had ordered the withdrawal of additional sanctions, but those measures have so far remained in place.
In May, North Korea fired a barrage of short-range missiles and projectiles into the sea in apparent frustration over the impasse with the U.S.
The U.S. then announced that it had for the first time seized a North Korean vessel, the Wise Honest, which was suspected of transferring coal and machinery in violation of sanctions on the regime.
Recent developments, however, have fanned hopes for a breakthrough, with Trump revealing last week that he had received another "beautiful" letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to make a two-day state visit to Pyongyang on Thursday and Friday. Analysts are watching what influence Beijing will seek to exert on the nuclear negotiations and whether it will use its leverage over North Korea as a bargaining chip in tough trade talks with the U.S.
