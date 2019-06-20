Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
Korean-language dailies
-- Practical approach needed for N. Korea's denuclearization (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 52 students, faculty at teachers colleges were punished for sexual harassment over 5 years (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea to send 50,000 tons of rice to N. Korea (Donga llbo)
-- Seoul, Tokyo still mired in diplomatic row over compensation for forced laborers (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Xi pledges to play active role for Korean Peninsula (Segye Times)
-- Japan rejects S. Korea's compensation proposal for forced laborers (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't subsidies for provinces inconsistent (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Japan rejects S. Korea's compensation proposal for forced laborers (Hankyoreh)
-- Gov't meddles in housing prices in affluent Gangnam area (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Lack of AI professors for new institutions (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't vows to create 2,000 AI factories (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Military lied about 4 N. Korean infiltrators (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Seoul plans to build 2,000 AI-powered factories by 2030 (Korea Herald)
-- Muslims, Arabs denied refugee status (Korea Times)
