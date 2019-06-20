Today in Korean history
June 21
1904 -- The first public washroom in Seoul opens.
1947 -- The International Olympic Committee accepts South Korea's proposal for membership.
1972 -- Thailand completes the phased withdrawal of its soldiers from South Korea, ending a deployment that began during the 1950-53 Korean War.
1989 -- Based on a proposal from the South Korean government, the United Nations Scientific, Educational and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) creates the King Sejong Literacy Prize, an award for those who contribute to the fight against illiteracy. King Sejong (1397-1450) of the Joseon Dynasty made a major contribution to literacy in Korea by creating Hangeul, the Korean alphabet.
1994 -- U.S. President Bill Clinton proposes a meeting of high-level officials to North Korea if the North proves its willingness to stop its nuclear development program.
2004 -- The six countries participating in talks over North Korea's nuclear weapons program start a preliminary session before holding main negotiations.
2008 -- South Korea and the United States agree to ban imports of beef from cattle older than 30 months to address concerns of South Korean people over the safety of U.S. beef.
