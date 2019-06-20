Seoul stocks open lower despite Wall Street gains
SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks opened lower Thursday bucking overnight gains on Wall Street caused by growing optimism over monetary easing, with a focus now shifting to the Group of 20 summit in Japan next week.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 4.27 points, or 0.20 percent, to 2,120.51 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
On Wednesday, U.S. stocks closed slightly higher as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell sent a strong signal of possible rate cuts in the future to deal with a slowdown in the world's largest economy and the global economy.
Tech shares were lead decliners, with market bellwether Samsung Electronics falling 0.7 percent and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shedding 0.9 percent.
Among gainers, leading steelmaker POSCO rose 0.2 percent, No. 2 carmaker Kia Motors climbed 0.5 percent, and the state-run Korea Electric Power Corp. gained 1.6 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,173.20 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.9 won from the previous session's close.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)