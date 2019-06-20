(LEAD) Doosan Bobcat redeems US$150 million debt earlier than scheduled
(ATTN; ADDS more info in 5th para)
SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Bobcat Inc., a construction equipment unit of Doosan Group, said Thursday that it has paid off US$150 million worth of loans earlier than scheduled to improve its financial status.
Doosan Bobcat said it has repaid a batch of its long-term loans that was set to mature in May 2024.
With the debt redemption, its borrowings are now $837 million, which is more than 50 percent down from $1.7 billion in 2014, and its debt ratio is expected to be at 72.9 percent, also down 7.2 percentage points from 80.1 percent in March 2019.
Doosan Bobcat posted solid earnings in the first quarter, with its sales rising 22.1 percent on-year to 1.6 trillion won (US$1.4 billion). Its operating income jumped 20.1 percent on-year to 113.3 billion won, and net profit also rose 9.9 percent on-year to 68.5 billion won in the January-March period.
Meanwhile, Doosan Bobcat said it has established a new subsidiary, Doosan Bobcat Global Collaboration Center Inc. in the U.S. to better manage its engineering and procurement businesses. With the latest addition, Doosan Bobcat will have 22 subsidiaries under its wing.
Doosan Bobcat is 51 percent owned by Doosan Infracore Co., a leading construction heavy equipment maker in South Korea.
In 2007, Doosan Infracore acquired Bobcat and other construction equipment units from North Carolina-based Ingersoll Rand PLC for $4.9 billion.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)