S. Korea gets Vietnamese approval to set up consular office in Danang

10:30 June 20, 2019

HANOI, June 20 (Yonhap) -- Vietnam has given a green light to a South Korean proposal to establish a consulate general in its coastal city of Danang, the South Korean Embassy in Vietnam said Thursday.

South Korea will be the fourth foreign country in Vietnam to have a consular office in the popular resort city, after China, Russia and Laos, the embassy said. The formal approval was given Monday, it said.

Seoul had asked the Vietnamese government for approval based on an organizational change at the foreign ministry that was passed by the National Assembly in March.

The new Danang consulate is expected to open before the end of this year.

Danang is known as a famous holiday destination for South Koreans. About 1 million Koreans visit the city every year, according to government data.

A composite image of Danang filed on Feb. 8, 2019 (Yonhap)

elly@yna.co.kr
