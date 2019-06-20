N. Korean newspapers widely report on Xi's Pyongyang visit
SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's main newspaper on Thursday carried a series of articles on Chinese President Xi Jinping's trip to Pyongyang this week, saying his visit will add a new page to the history of the North Korea-China relations.
Xi left for North Korea earlier in the day for a two-day visit, marking the first trip to the North by a Chinese head of state in 14 years and the fifth since Beijing and Pyongyang established diplomatic relations in 1949.
In an editorial, the Rodong Sinmun said Xi's visit reflects the "huge importance" China puts on its relations with the North.
"Xi Jinping's visit to our country will add an unforgettable page in the history of our friendly relations and further strengthen the ties between the two countries," the editorial said.
The newspaper also introduced the history of the two countries' relations under their previous leaderships in a separate article.
The Minju Joson, the organ of the North's cabinet, carried similar articles, welcoming Xi's visit with an editorial and carrying a photo and profile of the Chinese leader on its front page.
In another article on the top of the second page, the Minju Joson also said Kim and Xi have built a "special comradeship" during the North Korean leader's four visits to China since last year.
North Korean media outlets have been highlighting the importance of Xi's first visit to Pyongyang, with the two newspapers also carrying the Chinese leader's op-ed Wednesday.
In the contribution, Xi vowed to play a greater role in helping make progress in negotiations on Korean Peninsula issues.
